After resuming its distribution, France issues a recommendation on the AstraZeneca vaccine

France, today, Friday, resumed vaccination “without delay” with the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging corona virus, after it had stopped it in reserve, following news that some of those who received it in other countries had health problems.

Today, Friday, the French Supreme Health Authority officially approved the vaccine to prevent Covid-19 disease, in a widely expected move after the European Medicines Agency expressed its support for the vaccine.

“In light of the data provided by the European Medicines Agency, the authority believes that it is possible to resume vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine immediately,” the authority said in a statement.

However, the French authorities recommended that it be allocated to persons aged 55 and over.

And the country’s supreme health authority added that this matter was decided because the serious and rare cases of coagulation disorders that caused the suspension of the use of this vaccine in several European countries, appeared only in people no more than 55 years old.

She added that three such cases were recorded in France.

France’s decision to resume distribution of the vaccine came after the European Medicines Authority issued an opinion, on Thursday, in which it said that the vaccine was “safe and effective.”

Other European countries have also resumed vaccination with the vaccine after the issuance of the opinion of the authority, which is the regulator of medicines in the European Union.