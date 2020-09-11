Highlights: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes letter to CM Nitish Kumar after resignation from RJD

The letter appealed to the Chief Minister to fulfill many demands

On 26 January, the Chief Minister demanded to hoist the flag in Vaishali

Demand to bring Lord Buddha’s beggar from Kabul

Patna

Just before the Bihar assembly elections, RJD veteran Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from the party. On Thursday, his resignation letter went viral on social media. After this, another letter by Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has appeared which he has written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In this letter, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who is admitted for treatment in AIIMS, Delhi, has appealed to Nitish Kumar to fulfill many demands. Not only this, the senior leader has also written a letter to Bihar’s irrigation minister Lalan Singh. After all, what does this letter of his says next…

‘CM demands to hoist flag in Vaishali on 26 January’

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in a letter to Bihar CM Nitish said, ‘Vaishali is the mother of democracy. It is the world’s first republic, but the government has done nothing for it. Therefore, I urge that the Chief Minister hoisted the national flag in Patna on 15 August and Ranchi on 26 January before Jharkhand became a state. Similarly, on 26 January, the Governor and Chief Minister in Patna hoisted the national flag in Ranchi. Similarly, on August 15, the Chief Minister should decide to unfurl the national flag in Patna and the Governor of the world’s first republic, Vaishali, to create history. Similarly, on January 26, the Governor should unfurl the national flag in Patna and the Chief Minister in the Mahal Vaishali stronghold. You should unfurl the national flag on 26 January 2021 in Vaishali. All formalities to this effect are complete. The file is pending with the Cabinet Secretariat.

Also read: – Effect of Lalu Yadav’s Damage Control, Raghuvansh Prasad may withdraw from his decision, claims close leader



Raghuvansh Prasad demands two more from CM Nitish

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has made another demand in his letter to CM Nitish Kumar. He wrote, ‘Under the MNREGA law, there will be work in government and SC-ST land, in that section there will be work in the land of common farmers too, be added. The ordinance to this effect should be implemented immediately and the code of conduct to be avoided.

The veteran leader made another demand in the letter. Raghuvansh Prasad appealed to Nitish Kumar to ask for a third demand in order to bring Lord Buddha’s sacred beggar from Kabul in Afghanistan to Vaishali.

Lalu’s special Raghuvansh Prasad left RJD, two line resigns viral

Letter also written to Bihar’s irrigation minister Lallan Singh

Not only this, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has also written another letter to Bihar’s irrigation minister Lalan Singh. In this, they have demanded the construction of a bridge over the Gandak Canal in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali. Along with this, he has also demanded more necessary construction along with road construction.