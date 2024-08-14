At an event with the pharmaceutical industry in Planalto, the president said that Minister Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) would resolve the issue after appeals

Businesspeople in the pharmaceutical sector directly charged the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Wednesday (14.Aug.2024) for the end of the strike in Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). Faced with the appeal, the PT member said that the Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck, would resolve the problem.

“Only Esther is in debt with Anvisa, but after the appeal you made, she will resolve it”said Lula when praising the team of ministers. The event to announce investments for the sector was held at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília.

“It is important to know that 25% of GDP [Produto Interno Bruto] Brazilian goes through Anvisa regulation. An Anvisa strike on imports of raw materials delays product registrations, not only of medical devices, but also of pharmaceuticals, and this causes a backlog of services”, said the president of Abimo (Brazilian Association of the Medical Device Industry), Paulo Henrique Fraccaro.

According to Fraccaro, “even returning, today there are not enough employees to catch up on these possible delays that are already happening”.

The president of the group FarmaBrasilReginaldo Braga Arcuri, told reporters that, in the worst case scenario, the strike could harm the import of active ingredients for the production of medicines in Brazil. The businessman said, however, that there is no imminent risk.

“As there is a very significant delay in import licenses and most of the Brazilian active ingredients [IFAs] are imported, we need this to be regularized because the companies’ stocks, which are safe and have not allowed any medicine to be lacking in Brazil until now, may start to be compromised”, he said.

The businessman stated “to be sure” that the government will resolve the issue, but asked for speed. “We could not fail to make this explicit request […] Production deadlines are long, so there is no imminent risk, but we cannot live with a situation like this, resulting from a possible factor”he said.

Employees of the 11 regulatory agencies, including Anvisa, have carried out several strikes since the end of July and negotiations with the federal government have not progressed.