Effat El-Sadat said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Jihan El-Sadat is currently residing at the International Medical Center, and that she is under “super medical care”, hoping that the recent improvement in her health condition will contribute to her return home as soon as possible..

He added: “The recent developments in the health condition of Mrs. Jihan began when she was on a treatment trip to the United States some time ago, and after her return, she needed medical care, so she was transferred to the International Medical Center, and she is still under care until now.”“.

Members of the late president’s family are reticent about the nature of their health condition, or the disease they suffer from, content with talking about their general health status..

During the past hours, local media reports reported the deterioration of the health of the late wife of Mohamed Anwar El-Sadat, and her attachment to one of the major medical centers in Cairo.