TijuanaBaja California.- After a persecutionauthorities captured Tree men accused of bringing weapons and ballistic equipmentthis in Tijuana.

After receiving a report where they indicated firearm detonations in Tijuana beachesand that the alleged perpetrators were fleeing along International Avenue, a strong mobilization was generated by elements of the Municipal police.

The officers quickly located the vehicle in which they were trying to escape, a Nissan Sentra carand upon noticing the presence of the police unit, those in the Sentra accelerated the march to Paseo de los Héroes avenue where they got out of the car to try run awaybut they were quickly caught up and detained.

The men were identified as Fernando “N”, 35 years old, José “N”, 19, and Gustavo “N”, 22..

When reviewing the Sentrathe police saw a weapon gun supplied with two useful cartridges, a 9 millimeter rifle with two useful cartridges, and a .40 caliber rifle supplied with one useful cartridge, a magazine with ten useful cartridges and three ballistic vests. See also Laura Bozzo assured that Rocío Sánchez has presented FALSE CASES in 'Things of Life'