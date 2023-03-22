Mexico.- The artistic promoter Toño Berumen will not be linked to the process, after being accused of alleged abuse and facing a lawsuit by the actor and singer Mauricio Martínez and by another man named César N.

In several news portals it is shared that Toño Berumen’s lawyer spoke with the media in CDMX and confirms that the producer will not be linked to the process, based on the opinion of the judge in charge of the case after being denounced for the alleged crime sexual harassment by César N.

Toño’s legal defender makes it clear that his client, Toño Berumen, He is innocent of the charges against him and expresses his dissatisfaction with the media that have pointed to Berumen for the alleged events.

“All those malicious journalists who made a prejudice of the life of Mr. Berumen, today justice spoke, and the justice resolved an order of non-linkage to the process, That’s the only thing we’re going to say,” the lawyer told reporters outside the courthouse.

César N, for his part, who denounced the producer before the authorities, expressed his dissatisfaction with the resolution he obtained after the legal process and also told the media how he feels.

“I feel very angry, I feel very frustrated, I feel very disappointed, totally revictimized, after sitting for three hours, trying to explain why I didn’t act, instead of him being questioned about why he did what he did. did”, exposes César N to the press.

In addition, he states that he thinks “offensive and mocking” what you just saw regarding the resolution of the case of your lawsuit against Berumen.

César N makes it clear that he will not rest until he achieves his goal against Berumen, since he continues to believe in justice and in Mexico and will rely on his lawyer to continue his lawsuit against Berumen: “We are definitely going to do justice.”