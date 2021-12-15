After being accused of obstetric violence by the influencer Shantal Verdelho, who asked to open an inquiry to find out what happened during the birth of her daughter in September, doctor Renato Kalil was accused of sexual abuse, which was committed in 1991 in more than one occasion. The bank Letícia Domingues, 48, filed a complaint this Wednesday, 15, at the 93rd Police District, in São Paulo. Wanted by the report, the obstetrician ‘vehemently denies’ the accusations and says he considers the stories ‘absurd and fanciful’, in a note.

The bank claims that she spent all these years afraid to denounce him, until she saw the accusations made by Shantal and by journalist Samantha Pearson, who told her story to the newspaper. The globe, last week. That was what encouraged her to speak publicly and file a complaint about the abuse she had suffered while undergoing a gynecological procedure at Santa Casa de Misericórdia in São Paulo in October 1991.

“This is a subject that has been wanting to scream in my throat for over 30 years. My life was never the same after that. The reason I speak now is so that other people can speak too”, he vents in an interview with state.

At the time she was hospitalized, she claims to have been assisted by a team that did not include Kalil. “On the days I was hospitalized, I woke up with him raping me several times. Every time he was on top of me, one leg on the steps, the other on top of me, with his cock in my mouth. Sometimes he had already ejaculated, others he still finished”, he says. She remembers that the bed she was in, in a single ward, was behind the door, so whoever came in couldn’t see her. She believes she was sedated, as she was awake, but couldn’t react.

Excerpt from police report

In the police report, one of the excerpts points out that ‘with his left hand the author (Renato) held the penis making an introduction movement, stopping only when he ejaculated inside the mouth’ of Letícia. She also says that, after the act, the doctor ‘wiped her mouth with his own hospital gown and left without saying anything’.

She says that Renato was the doctor who released her, but stated that she needed to return after a few days, this time in her private office. The father accompanied her but stayed outside the room. “He (Renato) told me to take off my clothes, I lay down on the bed in the office. He put his cock, hard, out of his pants, wanted to move my chest, I wouldn’t let him. I didn’t let him do anything, he masturbated by himself and I left”, he recalls.

Letícia says that she agreed to go to the doctor’s office for that consultation by her parents, who thought the doctor was ‘very nice’. Out of fear, she hadn’t been able to tell them what had happened at the hospital. Years passed before he was able to tell his family. It was only in 2019, when he saw Renato in a television report, that he decided to talk about the story.

“I had a panic attack, I started smelling it, vomiting, crying out loud, then I told my mother and sister everything,” he says. Ten years after the incident, he even tried to denounce him to the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo for a call made from a public telephone in order not to be identified. When she learned that she would have to file the complaint in person and in writing, she was intimidated and didn’t go ahead.

She says that she was discouraged from reporting the doctor, too, by a gynecologist who attended to her when she needed to undergo surgery. When reporting the case, he would have said that she should not repeat that to anyone else because Renato was ‘a very important person’ and ‘very mean’, according to Letícia. She claims to have developed panic, image and relationship disorders. “For many years, I received a Christmas card from his office, so that was even more painful,” he says.

WITH THE WORD, THE DOCTOR RENATO KALIL

“Dr Renato Kalil vehemently denies the accusations, considers the stories absurd and fanciful and strange that they are broadcast now, 30 years later.”

