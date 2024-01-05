This Chinese-made M99 rifle is the second that Hamas revealed during the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” after it had previously revealed the “Al-Ghoul” rifle, which had previously participated in the “Eating Storm” operation in 2014.

The new weapon sparked controversy in Israel after a soldier was sniped in the Sheikh Ajlin area, and a question about how it arrived from China to Gaza, according to the media.

What is that Chinese gun?

The Hebrew Channel 12 reported that the Israeli army seized Chinese weapons in Gaza, used by “Al-Qassam” at a record level.

According to military reports, the new rifle was developed at the request of the Chinese army, and is anti-armor and anti-armor, with heavy-caliber bullets 12.7 x 108 mm, and its specifications include:

• Weight: 12 kilograms.

• Length: 1.5 meters.

• Effective range: more than 1500 meters.

• Nozzle speed: 800 m/s.

• Entered service in 2005.

• Its magazine holds 5 rounds and it loads its ammunition semi-automatically.

• Its parts are made of polymer, lightweight.

• It has a top rail for installing various types of binoculars.

What are its most prominent features and capabilities?

The “M99” can eliminate a target 1,600 meters away within two seconds, that is, 2.7 seconds before its sound reaches the target location, according to the “Gun Wiki” website, which indicated that its most prominent features are:

• Penetration of armored vehicles.

• It fires its bullets from great distances.

• Its strongest impact is from a distance of 1524 metres.

• Its bullet travels a distance at a speed of 800 meters per second, which is twice the speed of sound.

• It has powerful brakes that reduce the recoil resulting from launching the projectile, which provides additional protection for the sniper.

• Telescopes, night vision goggles, fixed lenses for 10x magnification, or variable lenses for 12x or 22x magnification can be added to it.

• Equipped with adjustable stands; Such as a dual holder in the front and a single holder in the back.

How did a Chinese rifle get to Gaza?

The last use of this rifle in current military operations was during an ambush of an Israeli foot force inside a building in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

In conjunction with Al-Qassam’s talk about this weapon, the Israeli Channel 12 said that the army had seized quantities of Chinese weapons in Gaza, noting that there are questions in the security corridors about how weapons from China arrived in the Gaza Strip.

Also among the evidence that Hamas possesses this weapon is what the “China in Arabic” account published on the “X” website, of a picture of a Palestinian faction fighter, holding an M99 rifle in his hand, indicating that it may have been re-exported via Iran.

However, according to Caris Witt, a Chinese expert and analyst, Chinese weapons may have reached the hands of Hamas, but without purchasing them directly from Beijing, adding that:

• China does not sell weapons to non-governmental entities, but it certainly sells weapons to countries in the Middle East.

• The presence of this weapon in Gaza came through independent Chinese states or actors that illegally sell weapons to Palestinian movements.

• It is not impossible for these weapons to fall into the wrong hands.

• Israel should verify the matter with official Chinese authorities.

The most prominent wars in which the “M99” appeared

This rifle, which is capable of inflicting direct fatal hits if used with its own ammunition or elaborately manufactured locally manufactured ammunition, has appeared in several armed battles around the world, most notably:

• The wars in Syria and Iraq.

• Pakistan, as the Pakistani army praised it immediately after its issuance in 2006.

• It appeared at least 3 times in the hands of the Al-Qassam Brigades during the “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

Russian military expert, Vladimir Igor, told Sky News Arabia that the appearance of this rifle, with specific features and capabilities, in the hands of Hamas, is a strong addition to the sniper weapon, and helps Al-Qassam fighters hunt and snipe Israeli soldiers, especially foot forces and infantry. ease.

• The rifle has qualitative advantages, and Hamas’ possession of it is something that must raise concern in Israel.

• Snipers in all armies are capable of inflicting direct and specific hits on the enemy’s ranks, and they confuse the ranks of the infantry forces.

• During urban wars, as happens in Gaza, the role of snipers also includes preventing enemy soldiers from moving freely on the battlefields, which hinders the advance of the forces or freezes some military operations until those elements that are invisible are eliminated.

• The capabilities of this Chinese rifle are great, the most notable of which is that after firing its bullet, it gives the sniper a few seconds to move and get away enough to maneuver.