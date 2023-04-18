The political and civil forces in Sudan fear that the fierce conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces will lead to the elimination of the chances of the country’s transition towards civilian rule, which the protesters have long called for in mass demonstrations in various regions of the country.

Since the fall of the regime of the ousted president, Omar al-Bashir, on April 11, 2019, following popular protests, Sudan has been experiencing a continuous movement calling for “civilian rule”, while the country is suffering from one of the worst and most severe economic crises.

Journalist and university professor, Mortada Al-Ghali, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

– There is ambiguity in the scene, as the two parties publish conflicting statements regarding the positions of control of each of them.

– Instructing the military establishment to the Minister of Foreign Affairs to stress the rejection of any external interference, which means closing the door to efforts and mediations aimed at a cease-fire.

– There will be no positive interaction with any international mediation for the sake of a settlement, unless one of the two parties feels that it is in a position to enter the field of negotiation with cards in hand.

– Rapid support is spread throughout Sudan, and it is separate from the army, in terms of funding and armament. It has also been able to build regional relations, and therefore, it has accumulated a significant force.

– The Rapid Support Forces have great experience in street warfare, and they may even outperform the army in this aspect.

– In the case of the army, there is a chain of command and stages regarding military options, and this gives less flexibility compared to other forces and militias that are less organized.

The expert and political researcher, Al-Rashid Muhammad Ibrahim, explained in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

Talking about reconciliation and dialogue has become transcendent since the first moment of the shooting, bearing in mind that this confrontation was not excluded nor is it strange.

– The current conflict is a struggle over power, because the situation does not accept “division by two”, meaning that each party seeks to be the decision-maker, without a partner.

– From a military and field point of view, it seems that the army has arranged its affairs and has taken steps that it believes will guide it properly.

– The army believes that it has paralyzed the RSF by targeting its headquarters, and thus losing control of the forces.

– The army is determined to end matters militarily, because its assessments indicate that the Rapid Support Forces have become a threat and are closer to the political project.

– The battle is taking place inside Khartoum, and the army is keen to move with high professionalism to avoid collateral damage and civilian casualties.

– There is a need for an urgent truce, because there are corpses in the streets of Khartoum that no one can find to bury them, due to the continuation of the fighting.

The leader of the Federal Assembly and spokesman for the forces of freedom and change abroad, Ammar Hammouda, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

– The political position after this recent slide is different from what came before it.

– The problem in Sudan has a political nature, and this means that it needs a political solution, not a “military settlement”. When looking at the country’s history and its civil wars, it becomes clear that military steps are of no use.

– The military movements make promises of quick solutions, but this is not achieved, and what is required in Sudan is that there be a tendency to restore political life.

The writer and political researcher, Musa Sheikho, stated in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

There is no solution in Sudan except by returning to dialogue and silencing the guns.

– The Rapid Support Forces will not end even if the army manages to resolve the current conflict in its favour.

– Even if the resolution is quick, as the army said, the need for dialogue and negotiation remains inevitable, and this is what the African Union wants and moves for.

– In the event that sitting at the negotiating table is not possible at the present time, what is required is at least entering into a truce.

– In the event that the current crisis is not contained, this may herald the entry of Sudan into a new civil war.