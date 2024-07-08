President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) celebrated this Sunday (7) the victory of the left in the French legislative election, which defeated the right of Marine Le Pen and which had led the dispute in the first round with a historic vote.

The celebration comes after Lula’s silence on last week’s result, in which the French right won 33% of the seats in the country’s parliament. However, for the second round, the center and left formed an alliance to hold back the right’s advance.

“Very happy with the demonstration of greatness and maturity of the political forces of France who united against extremism in today’s legislative elections. [domingo, 7]”, said Lula.

For him, the victory of the leftists in France and the Labour Party in the United Kingdom “reinforces the importance of dialogue between progressive segments in defense of democracy and social justice.” “They should serve as an inspiration for South America,” he pointed out.

In last week’s election, Le Pen’s National Rally party won 33 percent of the vote, followed by the New Popular Front, an alliance of left-wing parties, with 28 percent. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc came in third with 20 percent.

The left and center’s strategy to contain the right’s advance included withdrawing more than 200 moderate candidates in favor of more competitive challengers to Le Pen. The initiative was supported by public figures such as former footballer Rai and French national team captain Mbappé.

Polls indicated that the alliance between the left and the center could achieve an absolute majority of 289 seats in the French Parliament, enough to appoint a prime minister. This scenario would create a cohabitation government, where the president and the prime minister, from opposing coalitions, would govern together, as happened in 1997.

At the time, center-right president Jacques Chirac dissolved parliament in an attempt to strengthen his majority, but ended up losing control to a left-wing coalition.