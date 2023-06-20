La Spezia – “Platek: programming and seriousness, you owe this to the city”, this reads the banner signed by the ultras of the Curva Ferrovia dello Spezia and hung this afternoon in front of the club headquarters. In days of waiting for the launch of the new season, and with the offices working to complete the papers for registration in Serie B, the hottest part of the fans has returned to being heard just over a week after relegation. A message of attention to the fate of the club, back from its first three seasons in Serie A. A goal that the ultras expect the American ownership of the Platek family to want to pursue again.

Technical director Eduardo Macia should tighten for the week the new coach who will replace Leonardo Sempliciwhose contract expires on June 30. Among the profiles that are liked are Filippo Inzaghi, under contract with Reggina, Michele Mignani from Bari and the almost newcomer Daniele De Rossi. A rather substantial transfer market is expected, having to reduce the roster of those elements that are too expensive or not suitable for the cadetry. This summer the stand of the Picco stadium will also be expanded to reach a total capacity of 12,094 seats, an intervention largely paid for by the club itself. Lo Spezia has indicated the Orogel stadium in Cesena as an alternative field in case the works should continue once the championship has begun.