After being infected with the corona virus, the American President’s test was negative again. Biden tested positive again last week after a “relapse”.
EA week after his Covid relapse, US President Joe Biden tested negative for the corona virus on Saturday. As a precaution, Biden will remain in isolation until a second negative test result, President Doctor Kevin O’Connor wrote in a letter published by the White House on Saturday. The 79-year-old feels very good.
The US President had tested positive around two and a half weeks ago and was treated with the Covid drug Paxlovid. After six days, he ended his corona isolation as a result of a negative test. Then, on Saturday last week, a test was positive again for the first time, and several such results followed. O’Connor had spoken of a “relapse” observed in rare cases in patients treated with Paxlovid.
Biden is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and boosted twice. He is the oldest president the United States has ever had. A medical examination last November found him “fit” to hold office.
