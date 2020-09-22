Italy’s left ruling party PD emerged stronger from the vote in seven regions. The prognoses initially looked poor.

ROME taz | For weeks, the Italian government coalition of the moderate left Partito Democratico (PD) and the anti-establishment movement Movimento5Stelle (five-star movement) under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been trembling against the referendum of citizens on constitutional reform as well as the election in six regions – but when the polling stations closed on Monday afternoon, she was able to breathe freely.

Surprisingly, the PD was able to defend three regions under its chairman Nicola Zingaretti, who has been in office since March 2019. The right to vote stipulates that the citizens elect the parliaments as well as the presidents of the regions directly. In the end, however, the second vote is decisive: Whoever is ahead in the race for the presidency receives a majority bonus in parliament.

Four of the six regions that voted on Sunday and Monday were previously led by the PD: Tuscany, Marche, Campania and Apulia. By contrast, two regions – Liguria and Veneto – have already had right-wing governments.

The opinion polls were far from promising for the left. The brands had to be considered lost, while in Tuscany and Apulia the rights under their front man, Lega boss Matteo Salvini, had a good chance of a win. It would have been up to the five-star movement to reduce these opportunities – through electoral alliances with the PD. But they were only prepared to do this in Liguria, in a region in which even that had little prospect of success.

Clear results for the PD

The right wing in the Marches and in the Veneto were able to achieve real landslide victories: The Lega man Luca Zaia, for example, came to 77 percent in the Veneto. But in Tuscany as well as in Apulia, they suffered surprisingly significant defeats.

Instead of a head-to-head race, the results were clear. Although the PD in Tuscany only had a pale candidate, Eugenio Giani, he won almost 49 percent of the vote and left his opponent Susanna Ceccardi from the Lega eight percentage points behind. The decisive factor was probably the mobilization of the left: voter turnout rose from 48 percent (2015) to 63 percent. In Apulia, too, the PD candidate was able to look forward to 47 percent and a lead of eight percent.

The debacle of the Roman government coalition hoped for by Salvini did not materialize, even if one of the coalition partners, the five-star movement, has to live with severe losses. Their candidate in Puglia came to a meager 11 percent, while the five-star movement had won 45 percent in the national parliamentary elections in 2018.

The constitutional referendum remains a consolation for the five-star movement. The citizens had to vote on the reduction of the House of Representatives from 630 seats to 400 and the Senate from 315 seats to 200. The five-star movement was the only one who really wanted this reform, but with 70 percent a clear majority of Italians agreed.

“Italia viva” more dead than alive

The real winners, however, are Giuseppe Conte, the incumbent Prime Minister, and Nicola Zingaretti, the PD chairman. The government emerged stable from the election, and Zingaretti can now claim to have guaranteed this success with his PD.

Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister and PD chairman, can therefore be seen as a loser. He and his followers split off from his old party a year ago and created the new formation “Italia viva” (“Living Italy”), which follows the course of French President Emmanuel Macron.

But “Living Italy”, or so the results say, is more dead than alive. Regardless of whether the formation in the center-left alliance with the PD or against the PD as in Apulia – the results were always miserable at 1 to 3 percent. Only in Renzi’s home region of Tuscany was it enough for 4.5 percent. This is another reason why Conte and Zingaretti can now sleep more easily. In view of the prospect of experiencing another disaster in parliamentary elections, Renzi’s desire for government crises or even new elections is likely to have decreased significantly.