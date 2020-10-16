Saifrina… .Yani Saif and Kareena who are considered to be the hot and sweet couples of the industry. Today both are celebrating their wedding anniversary. On 16 October 2012, both of them got married and gave a surprise to their fans. But do you know that Kareena agreed to the marriage only after Saif’s proposal three times. Yes … So the news of their affair had started coming from the film Tashan and Saif wanted to get married as soon as possible but Kareena gave a little time to this relationship and probably because of that today 8 Even after years, both are quite happy with each other.

This is how the love of both started

Before entering into a relationship with Saif, Kareena was in a relationship with actor Shahid Kapoor for many years, but suddenly both of them lost their distance and parted ways. Kareena signed the Tashan film and shooting started. During this, she was very impressed with Saif Ali Khan, while Saif was already crazy about Kareena. Saif Ali Khan proposes to Kareena without any delay but Kareena refuses saying that she does not even know him properly.

Proposed for the third time in this special place of Paris

Even if Kareena has said no, but love had knocked in the hearts of both, only then Kareena and Saif went out to celebrate the holiday in Paris. Even after reaching there, Saif proposed to Kareena for the wedding, but Kareena is Kareena, how could she say yes so easily. It is said that love only comes after suffering. Finally, for the third time, Saif took Kareena to the Notterdam Church in Paris for the proposal and it was probably in this place that Kareena could not say no again and the two were reunited forever.

Notterdam discussion is also special for Saif

Saif Ali Khan, husband of Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also the birthday of August 16 last month. Saif Ali Khan’s birthday was also celebrated very well. Kareena shared the picture on Instagram, writing, “Love has the energy that changes everything. Happy birthday Saifu.”

Let us tell you that the Notterdam Church is not only special for Saif Ali Khan because Kareena had agreed to his proposal there but one more special thing is associated with this church. That is that years ago, Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had proposed marriage to his mother Sharmila Tagore at this special place. And Sharmila could not say even then.