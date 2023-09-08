Planalto considers creating the Olympic Authority of Brazil to house the former minister, who was fired on Wednesday (September 6)

The Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, dismissed last Wednesday (September 6, 2023), may receive a new position within the government. She was replaced by Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) in a maneuver by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to accommodate the Centrão on the Esplanada dos Ministérios and raise support in the National Congress.

Government ministers assess Moser’s departure as negative. The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, said that “wasn’t happy” with the dismissal.

However, after the ministerial reform, the possibility of the former athlete assuming the Olympic Authority of Brazil, an entity that still needed to be created, was raised. It was not clear, however, whether the space would be integrated into the Ministry of Sports or independent.

The seat changes were being planned since the beginning of July, but, after negotiations with the listed parties, Lula hit the hammer last Wednesday, 1 day before the September 7th celebrations and his trip to India for the Summit of the G20.

After the announcement, Ana Moser said in a note that she saw the exchange with “sadness and dismay”. She still regretted that campaign promises for the area had little time to be implemented.

MINISTERIAL REFORM

Lula announced the entry of the PP and the Republicans into his government through a note released on the 4th (6th). In addition to Fufuca no Esporte, the secretary also made official the entry of the deputy Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) in charge of the Ministry of Ports and Airports.

The note, released by Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency), also announced the migration of Márcio França (PSB), which leaves Ports and Airports and takes over the newly created Ministry of Micro and Small Companies.

The new ministry will be created based on the existing structure of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, under the command of the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Despite the possibility, the new position for Moser was not mentioned in the statement. IF it is indeed created, it is not clear whether the post will be incorporated into the Ministry of Sport or whether it will be an independent structure.