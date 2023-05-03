redfall, Arkane Austin’s long-awaited co-op shooter, has just been released, but sadly it’s far from the thrilling vampire hunting experience we were hoping for. And with redfall proving disappointing, all eyes are now on Starfield to see if it can be a resounding success.

Twitter user DomsPlaying notes that while Microsoft no doubt you want Starfield be a success, “it is not a decisive moment” since the company’s strong card is its Game Pass subscription service.

“Microsoft it is the least dependent on the individual successes of its studios because its biggest exclusive is Game Pass.”

The pressure for Starfield to be anything other than perfect is reaching nuclear fusion https://t.co/6noBEtfRyz —Brad Sams (@bdsams) May 2, 2023

Hoping Starfield is a slam dunk for team #Xbox. — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) May 2, 2023

Although it is not everything, many feel that Starfield it needs to be successful for the sake of Microsoft’s reputation. User Lakerjon24 comments:

“Xbox it needs a way to fix the reputation they have now for releasing mostly bad, broken and buggy games. It’s getting pretty pathetic.”

Also, as many others point out, Microsoft could see a decrease in the number of subscribers of GamePass Yeah Starfield does not meet expectations.

There are quite a few people who think that Starfield will suffer the same problems as redfallbut it’s worth remembering that they are two very different games made by different developers, with only their publisher Bethesda Softworks (owned by Microsoft) joining them, and the quality of one does not necessarily have any influence on the other.

on the subreddit of Starfielduser Exo_soldier argues that with redfallArkane’s experience “didn’t fit the needs of what makes an online game great,” but when it comes to Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios is in much more familiar territory. They write: “Creating open-world single-player RPGs that have won numerous awards and recognition in their active history.” Equally optimistic that Starfield don’t fail, another user comments:

“If there’s one thing I can count on to fail at, it’s an online game. I’m not worried about Starfield“.

We will still have to wait a bit to find out if Starfield meets the experience ofskyrim in space” promised by the head of Bethesda Game Studios, Todd Howard, since the game that was scheduled to launch in the first half of 2023 has been delayed to September 6. We’ll get a better idea of ​​what to expect this summer, though, as the studio is hosting a dedicated presentation for the ambitious sci-fi RPG on June 11.

Editor’s note: I would like to tell you not to expect anything so that there would be no disappointment but, I did not expect anything from redfall And even so, my experience has been quite disappointing.