FC Bayern is playing against Leverkusen not only without Harry Kane, but also without Manuel Neuer after 17 minutes. A sending off for the goalkeeper drives Munich to a 0-1 cup defeat – coach Kompany has already lost their first title.

Anyone who goes to the football stadium as a spectator expects a lot, but not everything. Football is a game with rules and measures, and what is not clearly defined beforehand repeats itself in variations in an endless loop. Goals, shots, sensations. This law applied at least until Tuesday evening, 9:02 p.m. in the Munich Arena, when Manuel Neuer stormed out of his penalty area and pushed the spectators’ viewing habits to the brink of wear and tear.