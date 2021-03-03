Israel is considering a fourth closure before the elections scheduled for the 23rd of this month, after recording injuries from the New York boom.

The Coordinator for Combating Coronavirus in Israel, Professor Nahman Ash, said today that “there is a possibility that we recommend imposing a fourth closure before the elections” that will take place on March 23, according to the level of spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced today that 4,265 new cases of coronavirus were recorded during the past 24 hours, nearly half of them under the age of 19, after 91,122 tests were carried out, and the percentage of positive tests for the virus decreased to 4.8%.

Today, the Israeli Ministry of Health data stated that 40% of the new people infected with Corona are from the Arab community. She added that the rate of positive tests for the virus in the Arab community during the current week reached 14.2%, while the rate in Israel is 6.2%.