Moderna sued Pfizer in August, accusing it of violating its rights to three patents related to innovations Moderna said it had reached before the [email protected] pandemic.

Moderna also filed a related lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech in Germany. The three companies are also involved in patent disputes in the United States with other companies over vaccines.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Pfizer’s vaccine generated more than $26.4 billion for the New York-based company in the first nine months of 2022, while Moderna, based in Massachusetts, sold more than $13.5 billion of its vaccine in the same period, according to filings the two companies filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American.