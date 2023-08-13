Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 8:11 am

While celebrating the first billion in half-yearly profit, Porto (formerly Porto Seguro) sees two great opportunities ahead in its main product, automotive insurance. Both pass through bank counters. At Itaú, partner and partner of the company for some years, the greater appetite for insurance is an opportunity for the leader in automotive insurance in the country. At Santander, where sales started recently, there is also a universe to explore.

Porto’s main sales channel in insurance are brokers, but the company sees room to grow in the so-called bancassurance, which in the Brazilian market is just as fundamental. The president of Porto, Roberto Santos, says that the renewed appetite of Itaú and Santander corroborates the company’s optimism for the coming months.

“Itaú started looking at insurance with much more appetite, and this is translating into numbers within the bank”, says Santos to Broadcast. “We are even managing to move forward to distribute products that are not part of the operating agreement.”

Itaú owns 42.9% of Porto’s capital and is in the company’s controlling block along with the Garfinkel family. The company is accompanied by an agreement whereby Porto Seguros, the company’s insurance area, has exclusivity in the sale of automotive and residential insurance at the bank’s counter. In the case of Santander, the sale is via Auto Compara, the bank’s online platform, without exclusivity.

Porto’s optimism, however, is broader. “The country is entering a scenario of favorable winds economically speaking”, says Santos. “Lower interest rates increase economic activity, and if economic activity increases, insurance market revenues increase.”

For the company, the positive cycle has already begun. In the first half, Porto’s net profit exceeded R$ 1 billion for the first time in history, with an increase of 238.8% compared to the same period last year. After a 2022 of commercial adjustments, the company begins to reap the rewards not only in insurance, but also in other areas of activity.

Caution

Still, there is not a foot on the accelerator. Caution remains at Porto Bank, the group’s digital bank. Although profit grew 38.2%, to R$ 106.5 million, and defaults stabilized in relation to the first quarter, the institution remains committed to the strategy of granting credit to customers it already knows.

“We know that the market still has a very high level of default”, says Santos. “We managed to maintain this stability and we see some positive signs in leading indicators, which have stopped growing.”

The same occurs at Porto Saúde, which continues to expand into new regional markets, but without haste. It has just arrived in Brasília, but according to the executive, the performance is still selective. In supplementary health, the company has benefited from a portfolio focused on small and medium-sized companies, in which price adjustments are made in blocks, and not on a case-by-case basis, while other operators, more exposed to large companies, are experiencing arm wrestling in the transfer of medical inflation to contracts.

Even in automotive insurance, Porto has been moving carefully. The segment’s loss ratio fell 15.5 percentage points in the last year, to 51.7%, thanks to price adjustments. And the frequency of claims has remained stable. However, with used car values ​​still high on the Fipe table, there is little room for the price to drop.

“The Fipe table, which guides compensation for robbery, theft and total collision, has had very subtle declines. It stopped rising, but [os preços estão] still at a very high level”, says the executive.