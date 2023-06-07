After the reconstruction, the House of Cinema in the center of Moscow will have a new cinema and concert hall for a thousand seats, as well as several more halls and workspaces for the Union of Cinematographers of Russia. This was announced on Wednesday, July 7, in an interview with Izvestia by the deputy chairman of the professional association, Valery Tonkikh.

“It is assumed that a reconstruction will be carried out, as a result of which the complex for the Union of Cinematographers will increase in area. A new cinema and concert hall will be built, a large hall of the Cinema House for a thousand seats. In addition, there will be at least two more cinema halls, a restaurant and other premises,” Tonkikh said.

According to him, new premises for the apparatus of the Union of Cinematographers will also be built and the building built in 1908, where the White Hall of the Cinema House is located, will be restored.

The project is currently at the approval stage. More accurate information will be known after passing the documents and obtaining a building permit.

“The construction time has not yet been determined. Most likely, it will be either the end of this year or the beginning of the next, ”Tonkikh specified.

The cinema house was opened in 1934. He conducts his work under the guidance of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia. Film screenings, creative meetings, film festivals, conferences and other events are held on the territory of the Cinema House.

Thus, in early April, a film marathon of student works from the Central House of Cinematographers “Regional Film Schools” was held in the White Hall. Films by students from leading Moscow film schools were presented at the solemn ceremony. Students from Luhansk and Shakhtyorsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) also took part in the film marathon.