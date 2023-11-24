How will Israel receive prisoners from Hamas?
- The first exchange is the most important, according to a source familiar with the agreement told CNN.
- Every evening, Israel and Hamas will hand over to the Red Cross a list of those who will be released the next day.
- The Red Cross will transfer the hostages released by Hamas to the Rafah border crossing, where it will receive them Israeli soldiers Specially trained.
- Soldiers will check the identities of the hostages and whether they match the names on their lists.
- The hostages will then be transported by helicopter to… Israel, where their families will be able to see them.
- The first two days after the hostages are released will be treated as a “test period” to ensure the success of the operation.
- By the third day, there are expected to be intense discussions about a possible second phase of releasing the remaining hostages, after the initial group of 50 hostages.
How will Israel deal with Hamas prisoners?
- The Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” said that there are precise arrangements and directions for the care of those released.
- After conducting initial examinations, 6 Israeli hospitals will receive them.
- Mothers and children will not be separated. Close family members of those released will also be notified of the location to which they are being transferred.
- The media will not be allowed access to the released hostages and their families at first.
- For its part, the Israeli Ministry of Welfare and Social Security provided instructions to the army, including providing the best possible care for those released, before they arrive at hospitals.
- According to the newspaper, the instructions stipulate that soldiers must introduce themselves and speak reassuringly to children.
- The Israeli Ministry of Health also instructed doctors to look for and document any signs of torture, rape, or other war crimes.
- If any evidence is uncovered, the instructions state that appropriate professionals should be brought in to assess whether it is possible to interview those released.
- The ministry also distributed a detailed document regarding what it described as proper nutrition for the released hostages.
