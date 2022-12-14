Russia alleges that it found alternatives to markets that were closed to it with sanctions resulting from the invasion of Ukraine. The government estimates that Russian GDP will contract by just 2.9% in 2022 (the International Monetary Fund projects a slightly larger contraction of 3.4%), while in March the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) had estimated a reduction of 7.3% for this year.

However, the Kremlin is concerned about the employment situation: last week, the Minister of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, admitted in an interview to a state TV channel the difficulty in finding labor in the country.

“Of course, we are very concerned about the job market, because, in fact, there is a lack of [de mão de obra] at the moment and this is causing a retraction [na economia]”, explained Reshetnikov.

That crisis began in September, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 reservists to boost the war effort in Ukraine. In addition to this labor shortage, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands more workers fled the country to escape conscription.

In November, experts from the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy pointed out, in a report by the newspaper Kommersant, that the Russian economy is experiencing the greatest shortage of workers since 1993.

According to analysts, up to a third of Russian industries could face a record labor shortage, with the light industry sector showing the worst result, a shortfall of 70% of workers.

With this difficulty in hiring, the Russian government has resorted to extraordinary measures to increase the supply of labor. Recently, Putin’s United Russia party announced a bill to loosen labor laws and allow teenagers as young as 14 to be hired more easily.

The proposal stipulates that 14- to 18-year-olds would no longer need the consent of a guardian or social service agency to get a job, and employers would no longer need to pay for medical examinations of minors who wish to work for them.

The chairman of the Youth Policy Committee of the Duma (lower house of the Russian Parliament), Artyom Metelev, said that there are studies that indicate that “nine out of ten teenagers would like to start working before the age of 18, but cannot find a job officially ”.

“We have an active youth, the young people want to grow and develop, they want to have work experience, but there are no effective mechanisms for that now”, justified Metelev. “They have to go through numerous controls, bureaucracy and getting permits, it’s just not profitable for employers.”

End of quotas for Uzbeks

In November, to attract more labor, the Russian government suspended quotas for workers from Uzbekistan. Limits created last year allowed only around 11,000 workers from that country to be regularly employed in Russia in the construction (10,000 jobs) and agro-industrial (1,108 jobs) sectors – it is estimated that the number of illegal Uzbek workers and/or or informal in Russia is much higher.

However, the end of these quotas is no guarantee that the problem created by Putin will be solved, since the case of the Uzbeks itself illustrates another challenge for Russia generated by the war: the difficulty of attracting and retaining immigrant workers.

Shortly before the mobilization of reservists, only 4,500 vacancies out of the 10,000 then allowed for Uzbek construction workers were occupied, according to figures published by Eurasianet.

According to data from the Russian State Federal Statistics Service, in the first eight months of 2022, 47.6 thousand Uzbeks left Russia, while in the same period last year 19.9 thousand had left.