On Saturday, China's National Press and Publication Administration pledged in a statement via the WeChat application to “carefully study” the concerns of stakeholders – a day after the draft of new rules it proposed led to the collapse of the shares of Tencent, NetEase and Bilibili listed in Hong Kong. .

Then the regulatory body, which also controls the publication of new games in the world's largest online gaming market, said Monday it had approved more than 100 new domestic games, after saying Friday it had approved 40 imported games.

“We believe these fire suppression measures may help ease market concerns a little, but they are not enough to remove the doubts raised by the new draft regulations,” Nomura analysts said in a note Tuesday.

Wednesday's session saw NetEase shares rise by as much as 14 percent in early trading as Hong Kong markets returned from the Christmas holiday. NetEase shares ended the session up 11.9 percent. The stock fell by about 25 percent on Friday.

Meanwhile, its competitor Tencent's shares rose by 4 percent on Wednesday, after it lost more than $43 billion of its market value in Friday's collapse.

Shares of Bilibili, a social networking site, also jumped by 6.7 percent. Bilibili derives more than 17 percent of its total net revenue in the third quarter from Chinese local games, and the company's shares fell about 10 percent on Friday.

However, Wednesday's rebound in stock prices only offset a fraction of the heavy losses recorded Friday, before Hong Kong markets closed for the four-day long Christmas holiday.

Concerns linger on the horizon

In its statement issued Saturday, China's largest online gaming regulatory body said it would continue to poll various stakeholders to “further review and improve” the draft rules issued, focusing specifically on Articles 17 and 18 in the document released Friday.

In fact, these two articles emphasize a key goal of banning daily game registration incentives, among other revenue-generating practices.

Articles 17 and 18 of the draft rules highlight the following points:

Preventing players from being forced into duels and competitions with other players: This rule aims to prevent forced playing methods that may put pressure on players.

Limitation of High-Value Transactions in Virtual Items: The rule prohibits the sale or facilitation of the purchase of virtual items at exorbitant prices, whether through auctions or speculative activity through price manipulation.

Ban daily gifts for logging in: This rule aims to reduce addiction to games and protect players from the constant temptation to return daily.

Imposing limits on in-game spending: The rule sets a cap on in-game spending with warnings for users who exhibit “irrational consumption behavior.”

These latest draft rules come as China's broader tech industry is just emerging from a broader crackdown that began in late 2020.

These measures aim to protect players, especially young people, from addiction and financial exploitation within games.