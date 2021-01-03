If you are also Instagram users, then you are going to get a new feature soon. Actually, Vanish Mode has also been introduced in Instagram, similar to the Disappearing Message feature of WhatsApp. Just as any message sent on WhatsApp is automatically deleted in seven days, in the same way now the message will automatically disappear on Instagram as well. Let us tell you what is different in this feature of these two apps.

Messages sent in WhatsApp’s Disappearing Message feature are automatically deleted after seven days, while the messages on Instagram disappear instantly as they read through the Vanish Mode feature. If you also want to use this feature, then know the easy way to use it.

How to use this feature

If you want to use Vanish Mode, then first you have to update your Instagram.

Now open any chat window on Instagram. After this, swipe up from the bottom of the chat and hold for a while.

After doing so, Vanish Mode will be turned on.

Now any message you send will disappear as soon as the message is read or closed.

This feature of Instagram is for both sending and receiving messages.

You can also turn off the Vanish Mode feature

To turn off the Vanish Mode feature, you will have to swipe up again.

Also, the Vanish Mode feature turns off even after closing the chat window.

