Accommodation for the players’ families will be at the expense of the French Football Federation during the remainder of the World Cup, including tickets from France to Qatar.

Starting Monday, the players of the “Roosters” world champions will receive their wives and children after a long period of absence, where they will stay with them in the same rooms, especially since most of the hotels designated for the teams became vacant after the end of the group stage and the 16th round and the departure of the teams whose career ended in the World Cup.

This reward is considered important for the players to continue the journey of defending their title in a positive atmosphere and greater focus, and to provide stronger technical levels in the advanced and decisive roles, noting that some of the players’ families were in Doha during the past days at their own expense, and they watched the matches of the French team in the World Cup, but their meetings The players were limited to only a few minutes after training, due to the French Federation’s refusal to make any visits to the “Roosters” residence.

It is noteworthy that the French Federation was keen to receive the families of the players, starting from the quarter-finals, in order to avoid the mistakes that occurred previously, specifically in the 2014 World Cup, when the presence of the players’ wives and children to the residence of the French national team caused major problems that required the intervention of officials and their transfer to another hotel, and it was an additional factor in addition to The problems experienced by the “Roosters” team in its negative participation in the World Cup and its exit from the quarter-finals.

For reference, accommodation in the same hotel as the French national team will be limited to the wives and children of the players only, while the rest of their family members, such as their mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, will live at their own expense during the World Cup, noting that large numbers of the players’ relatives were keen to attend the World Cup matches and have long resided in Doha.

The issue of residing the players’ families is not limited to the French national team only, but rather includes most of the teams participating in the World Cup, and there are those who invited to reside since the first round, such as the Netherlands national team, and another set a specific date to bear the cost of residing the wives and children of the players such as the French national team, and there are also federations Spherical preferred to leave this subject outside his responsibilities.