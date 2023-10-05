The socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has a new problem to face following the rodent infestation in the French capital. This time, the city was invaded by bedbugs, small insects that feed on human blood.

According to reports from citizens and notifications from public services, widely reported in the international media, the plague has already reached cinemas, airports, the subway and homes themselves, a situation that has caused a social “upheaval” among Parisians and the government of President Emmanuel Macron. In less than a year, the French capital will welcome millions of tourists for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Scared population

The possibility that Paris is infested by an insect that feeds on human blood and settles in places of common access, such as public transport, cinemas and homes, has caused a headache for the population.

The French newspaper Le Figaro He heard from several Parisians on the subject. One woman said her six-year-old daughter was bitten by the insect, which caused painful marks on the child’s body. “When I saw the bite marks on my six-year-old daughter’s arms, I felt depressed,” said the mother, adding that after the episode she took 60 bags of clothes to the laundry.

Other Paris citizens have reported being bitten by bedbugs in recent weeks. The infestation has caused social chaos, leaving people frightened by the phenomenon.

According to international newspapers, many subway or train users around the city even prefer to make the journey standing to their destination for fear of being attacked.

Problem old

Despite a possible increase in the incidence of the insect in recent weeks in Paris and nearby cities, official data from France reveals that one in ten Parisians has had problems with bedbugs in the last five years, showing that the pest is a long-standing challenge.

However, French authorities state that there is still no scientific proof of any explosion in the presence of the insect across the country, even with numerous images and reports published by people on social media, which show the insects inside trains, cinemas and the subway. , a means of transport used by thousands of Parisians and tourists daily.

“There is no resurgence of bedbugs in transport, there is no increase in cases, there is no psychosis and much less need for us to be anxious,” said Transport Minister, Clement Beaune, at a press conference this Wednesday (4). Despite this, he requested an emergency meeting with the city hall.

The vice-president of Paris City Council, Emmanuel Gregoire, contradicted the official statement and told the French channel LCI that the plague is “spread” throughout the city and “no one is safe”.

The parliamentary leader of the France Insubmissa (LFI) party, Mathilde Panot, also stated that an action plan should be put together to recognize bedbugs “as a public health problem” in the country.

The social panic created in Paris led the national government and the City Council to schedule an interministerial meeting this Friday (6), in order to discuss possible solutions to the phenomenon. The information was released by government spokesperson, Olivier Veran, this week, when he said that the organization of the meeting will be carried out by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

This week, two schools had to be closed in French cities, one in Marseille and the other in Villefranche, after the plague infestation. According to municipal governments, the institutions were closed for a few days for full pest control.

The leader of the Renaissance party in the French National Assembly, Sylvain Maillard, to whom the French president is associated, stated on Tuesday (3) that an inter-party bill to combat bedbugs has been created and will be presented in December this year.

In an interview with the British broadcaster BBCinsect specialist Jean-Michel Berenger, who works at the main hospital in Marseille, stated that the invasion of bedbugs in the European summer is very common, a problem that also affects other countries in the region.

According to Berenger, this happens because people travel more during this period and end up carrying insects in their luggage to the country.

Some factors that may explain bedbug infestation are the globalization movement, which has allowed a greater flow of people across borders, the marketing of products through containers and mass tourism, a category in which Paris is classified as one of the cities visited around the world.

Public spending reported by the French government is US$250 million (around R$1 billion, at current prices) per year on the bedbug problem.