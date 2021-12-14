The Mu’tazila artist was beaten and insulted by her children, and one of her sons, Sherif, took advantage of a problem in her eyes, and forced her to sign 4 contracts from her property, although she distributed a large part of her wealth to her children, according to her statements. televive

Egyptian actress and singer Hoda Maher El Kafrawy, nicknamed in the middle as Sharifa Maher.

The Egyptian singer, born in 1932, graduated from a French school, and was discovered by the late Egyptian musician Mohamed Abdel Wahab and signed a 3-year contract with her.

Sharifa Maher was famous for songs such as “Bahr El Gharam”, “Bint Al Mansoura”, “Ya Donia Ghani”, “Ya Wadi Ya Iskandarani” and “Red Ally Albi”.

She participated in the films “The Most Merciful My Tears”, “My Wife’s Dignity”, “My Dearest Lovers”, “Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din”, “The Destiny”, “The Magical Lantern” with Ismail Yassin, “The Palace of Longing”, “A Man with a Past”.

After the crisis that the Egyptian artist and singer recently presented, a large number of social media pioneers and stars of art and sports sympathized, led by the able artist Rashwan Tawfiq, who was keen to support her through a phone call he made with her.

The Egyptian player Ahmed Hossam Mido wrote on his official page on Twitter: “How (how) are people ungrateful to their families like this? .. Something happened! The Day of Resurrection is near! Surely there is a wrong need.”

The comments of the pioneers of the social media via “Twitter” showed great sympathy with the retired artist, and all of them denounced the actions of the children against their relatives.

One of them wrote: “The money has gone crazy and destroyed the strong relationships between mother, father and children,” while another described the children’s ingratitude as “the series whose episodes do not stop.”

He wrote, “The artist, Sharifa Maher, distributed a large part of her inheritance, and her children insulted her. She was a strong and beautiful artist, but her condition worsened at the hands of her children. May God help her and help her.”

Not the first

The incident of Sharifa Maher comes a week after what was announced by the Egyptian artist Rashwan Tawfik, whose daughter Aya Rashwan Tawfik filed three cases against him due to “disputes over inheritance”.

The artist, Hisham Selim, also revealed in one of the television interviews that his daughters communicate with him only his daughter “Nora”, while the Lebanese artist, Nadine Al-Rassi, also indicated that she was beaten by her son in front of her children and friends at home.