President said he did not invite the former judge to rejoin the ministerial team in a 2nd term

President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied this Friday (21.Oct.2022) having invited the former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) assume a ministry in a possible new term of the current Chief Executive. A senator elected by Paraná, Moro was Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Bolsonaro government.

“There is no invitation from me and neither does he want to return to being a minister from anywhere here.”, said the president in an interview with pool of vehicles formed by SBT, CNN Brasil, Estadão/Eldorado, Veja, Rádio Nova Brasil and Earth. In the absence of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the broadcaster and the other vehicles chose to do an interview with the current Chief Executive.

“We decided to do what? For the good of Brazil, any misunderstanding, raids from the past, let’s put it aside because much more important than me, president of the Republic and I live senator, is the destiny of our Brazil”, declared Bolsonaro about the recent rapprochement with the former judge.

Moro left the post of minister accusing the president of trying to interfere in the Federal Police. He spent 1 year and 3 months as a minister and left the post in April 2020. After his resignation, Bolsonaro directed several criticisms of the former minister. In December 2021, the president stated that Moro “went out the back door” of his government and called him “clown”, “liar” and “characterless”.

After the 1st round, the president and the ex-minister got closer. The Chief Executive said he was “all overcome” and it didn’t have “accounts to settle” or “nothing discreditable to criticize” Moro.

The senator-elect accompanied Bolsonaro in the debate at band, on Sunday (14.Oct). He also participated in the election program of the Chief Executive shown this Friday. According to Bolsonaro, the alliance with Moro was resumed after a call. He declared that the 2 are “doing very well”.

Regarding the composition of his ministry in a 2nd term, Bolsonaro repeated that he is considering recreating 3 portfolios. “The possibility of creating 3 more exists, yes. I will not deny you. One [deles] would be Industry, Commerce and Services“, said. It is also considering creating the Ministries of Fisheries and Sport. Bolsonaro also stated that Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) will continue in his government if he is re-elected.