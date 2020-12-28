Highlights: After Ambani-Adani, now Patanjali has a keen eye on farmer organizations

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh said – boycott Patanjali’s products

The government called the farmers’ organizations for talks on 30 December

new Delhi

On the one hand, the peasant organizations are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of new farm laws, on the other hand, their anger is also rising above the industrialists of the country. After boycotting the products of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, the farmers’ organizations have turned their eyes on Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh has said that Patanjali’s products should also be boycotted.

No coercion in the matter of boycott

Gurnam Singh, president of the Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, “We have taken two decisions.” One, the goods of Baba Ramdev, Ambani and Adani should be boycotted, but do not force anyone to close shops or petrol pumps, etc. The second is that unless our demand is accepted, all the tolls in Haryana will remain free indefinitely.

Rajasthan: Jaipur-Delhi route, there are delays in travel due to farmers’ movement, these are four alternate routes

Increasing anger against Ambani and Adani

Let me tell you that there is a lot of anger among the protesting farmers against two of the country’s leading industrialists – Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. They believe that both these industrialists are eyeing the land of the farmers as they are looking for their business in the agricultural industry. On 9 December, when the farmer leaders rejected the government’s proposal to amend the new agricultural laws, on this occasion, the farmer leader Jangveer Singh said, “We will boycott the establishments and services owned by Adani and Ambani”. Now, farmers are also losing sight of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali.

‘We are not fake farmers, we start farming where we live’

The government called the farmers’ organizations for talks on 30 December

The tussle between the government and farmer organizations regarding the new agricultural laws has not ended yet. Farmers’ organizations have frozen at different borders in Delhi and are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of agricultural laws, while the government is repeatedly asking for talks. Meanwhile, the government has invited the farmers’ organizations for a dialogue again on 30 December.

Now ‘Kisan Mall’ is meeting the needs of the agitators