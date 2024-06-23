Llera, Tamaulipas.- After heavy rains that left the passage of the Tropical Storm Alberto As it passed through the state of Tamaulipas, the Guayalejo River overflowed affecting communities in the municipality of Llera, so around 630 families had to be evacuated, around 2,500 people.

Elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) activated the Plan DN-III-E to support the evacuation of families affected by floods after the Guayalejo River overflowed.

Tropical Storm Alberto caused rivers in the central and southern areas of Tamaulipas to overflow, affecting citizens. Given this, the local and federal authorities provide support to affected families from critical areas to shelters where they receive food and medical care.

2,500 people are evacuated after a river overflows in Llera, Tamaulipas / Photo: Courtesy

For his part, the mayor of Llera, Moises Borjón Olvera reported this Saturday that the rescue of people who are at risk to sheltersso he asked the public for their support with donations at the Llera collection center to provide help to the affected people.

“People of Llera, we find ourselves in a difficult situation after the intense rains that have affected our municipality, so we call on the great Llera family to show solidarity with our affected brothers. We have set up a collection center in the Teleaula de Municipal Presidency to receive donations of groceries, cleaning and hygiene products and other items that are very useful at this time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference,” the mayor said on social networks.