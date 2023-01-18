Ensenada, BC.- The State Commission of Public Services of Ensenada (CESPE) carried out repair, cleaning and desilting work in the Sanitary sewer that, due to the garbage that was dragged during the rainy recent, if affected the water infrastructure.

Alonso Centeno Hernández, director of the parastatal, reported that in recent days 98 reports were attended due to the rainfalls, however, none of them represented greater difficulty or danger of major damage.

He highlighted that staff TURF it remained alert at all times, with equipment, units and support from the technical area, to support and assist users who reported blockages, flooding and/or ponding.

Even though the priority was focused on safeguarding the physical integrity of the families, all incidents were dealt with that could compromise the operation of the organization, since during the rainy season the load on the sanitary networks increases, due to the large amount of water that enters, coming from the rainwater, added the state official.

Through hotlines emergencies 073 The reports were received, which were fully addressed due to the high potential indicated by the weather forecasts.