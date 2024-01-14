State Ministers must monitor the situation in cities; Rio already has 11 deaths after storm

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke by telephone with the mayors of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), and Belford Roxo, Wagner dos Santos – the Waguinho (Republicans) this Sunday (January 14, 2024).

During the night of Saturday (13 January) and the morning of this Sunday, heavy rains hit the region and 11 people died. Lula told the mayors that they will have the support of the federal government to mitigate the impacts of the storm.

In his profile on X (formerly Twitter), Paes said that he presented recovery projects for the Acari river basin given the availability of resources. Ministers Waldez Góes and Wellington Dias – of Regional Integration and Development and Development and Social Assistance, were also called by Lula to monitor the situation in Rio.

Waguinho also went to social media to comment on his conversation with Lula. In a video published on his profile on X, the president asks the mayor to make a report indicating “what he needs”.

Our people are strong, we have a beautiful story of overcoming and we will, once again, overcome this sad situation. I am in direct contact with the president @LulaOficial, who is a great ally of Belford Roxo. (+) pic.twitter.com/il0DHNf8c3 — Wagner Carneiro (@Waguinho_Rio) January 14, 2024

Minister Góes and his team are expected to travel to the city in the coming days to take aid measures to those affected by the rains.