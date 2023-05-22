from the newsroomi

Brazilian Vinícius Júnior was once again the target of racist attacks in Spain last Sunday (21). This time it was in the Spanish Championship match between Real Madrid and Valencia. The Brazilian striker argued with fans after being called a monkey. Minutes later, he was ejected.

One of the most important and richest in the world, the Spanish league is sponsored by important brands such as Banco Santander, Puma, Microsoft, Panini and EA. None of them has commented on their networks about what happened so far.

Several Brazilian Internet users are tagging companies so that they take a stand against racism.

To get an idea of ​​how much money is moved in “La Liga”, the game producer EA signed a contract worth 30 million pounds a year (about R$ 184 million), according to Marca, to be the master sponsor of the championship from the 2023/2024 season.

understand the case

The case immediately reverberated on social networks on Sunday afternoon (21), with internet users pressuring La Liga, which organizes the country’s championship, to take action against racist acts.

After the match, Vinicius took a position on his social networks saying that the championship that once had stars like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, now belonged to the racists.

Javier Tebas, president of the league, retorted the Brazilian "Since those who should do not explain to you what LaLiga can do in cases of racism, we tried to explain, but you did not show up on any of the agreed dates that you yourself requested. Before criticizing and insulting LaLiga, you need to inform yourself properly, Vini Jr", he criticized.
























