And a statement attributed to the Wagner Group, posted on the Telegram website, said that “Putin chose the wrong path,” adding in a threatening manner, “and soon Russia will have a new president.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin described, in a speech addressed to the nation today, Saturday, the rapid developments taking place in Russia, and the “armed rebellion” carried out by the founder of the Wagner Special Military Forces as a “stab in the back.”

Putin said in a speech addressed to the nation today, Saturday, that “Wagner’s forces were dragged into a criminal adventure through armed rebellion,” noting that the rebellion would be responded to forcefully and firmly.

Putin accused Wagner’s leader of “betraying” Russia out of “personal ambitions,” noting that Wagner’s rebellion was a “mortal threat” to the Russian state.

The commander of Wagner’s forces had said earlier that he and his 25,000 members were “ready to die” in order to “liberate the Russian people”.

Earlier today, Saturday, Wagner forces took control of all military sites in Voronezh, “about 500 km from Moscow,” according to Russian sources.

Wagner’s forces had previously controlled all military sites in Rostov.

Wagner commander Yevgeny Prigozhin said: “They are in the command center of the southern region and have taken control of the military facilities and the airport in Rostov.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense demanded that Wagner fighters surrender themselves and not rebel against the army.

The ministry told the Wagner fighters: “You have been deceived and drawn into a criminal operation, and we will ensure your safety.”