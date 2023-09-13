The official, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed that for the Russians to sit at the negotiating table with Ukraine, the latter must first agree in advance to the conditions announced by Moscow, which are “surrender, disarmament, eradication of Nazism, and Russia maintaining its control over 4 regions of eastern and southern Ukraine (Kherson and Zaporizhya). And Donetsk and Luhansk, which it annexed last September), in addition to returning to the policy of neutrality and retreating from the idea of ​​joining NATO,” he said.

The official considered that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “will have no choice but to take a step towards negotiations with Russia,” and “after the failure of the counterattack, he must not continue to talk about Ukraine’s victory and acknowledge losing the war, and express a desire for peace and sit at the negotiating table.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Ukraine lost more than 71,000 soldiers during its counterattack, and actually lost 543 tanks and 18,000 armored vehicles of various categories, noting that “the attack did not achieve any results, and Western weapons will not change the course of the Russian military operation.” .

Will the West abandon Ukraine?

On Tuesday, the American magazine “Foreign Affairs” said, “The West’s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine with weapons cannot be guaranteed, after its failure to achieve any successes in the counterattack, and its uneasiness about the possibility of a major open war breaking out on European soil.”

In its report, the newspaper wondered about the possibility of the West abandoning Ukraine, noting that “Kiev must prepare for a possible change in the position of the United States and Europe.”

Foreign Affairs reported, “The Western alliance, which includes the world’s richest and most technologically advanced countries, gives Ukraine a major structural advantage, but one of the risks of this is Kiev’s heavy dependence on Western military and financial aid.”

The magazine explained that “this aid transformed the Ukrainian army away from the old infrastructure and principles that characterized it during the post-Soviet era, as it became heavily dependent on Western equipment and strategic planning.”

no giving up

Ukrainian military expert Oleksiy Stepanov commented, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, saying, “Ukraine has put 10 previous items to the negotiating table, including the return of all Ukrainian lands, including the Crimean Peninsula and the entire Donbass region, and the cessation of hostilities with Russia’s withdrawal.” And restore control over the entire Ukrainian border with it.”

He added: “The option of surrender is not on the table at all, and the Russian talk about the failure of the counterattack is pure Russian propaganda to morally influence the Ukrainians,” noting that “even if the counterattack fails, Ukraine has other options and tactics, in the war that is not over yet.”

Stepanov pointed out that, “With the beginning of the war, Kiev demanded that Moscow stop the fighting and return to the borders of February 24, 2022, as almost the only condition for negotiation, but Moscow did not listen to calls for peace and continued its war,” adding that: “Russia practices double standards, as it does not want to negotiate, but rather to take possession.” On all of Ukraine or the largest part of it, so it is illogical to care about sitting at the negotiating table, because it involves explicit surrender, and this Ukraine will not do.”

Forced stop

Two days ago, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said that Ukrainian forces likely have 35 or 40 days remaining before the weather complicates their counterattack.

Milley added to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), “There is still a reasonable amount of time, but after a month the bad weather will start and it will start to rain, the ground will become muddy and it will be difficult to maneuver at this stage, and then the harsh winter will begin.”

On Friday, Zelensky acknowledged that “Russian air superiority stops the Ukrainian counterattack,” expressing his regret at the slowdown in Western military assistance and the sanctions targeting Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced earlier that the Ukrainian army, which began its counterattack early last June, lost in two months more than 43,000 soldiers and about 5,000 pieces of various weapons, including 26 aircraft and 25 German “Leopard” tanks.