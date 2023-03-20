The investigation committee stressed that “the criminal prosecution is, of course, illegal, as there are no grounds for a criminal trial.”

They noted that “according to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Committed Against Internationally Protected Persons of December 14, 1973, heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states.”

3 days ago, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the Russian president’s arrest, for “war crimes” over his alleged involvement in the kidnappings of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement on Friday that Putin “allegedly be responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of population (children) and illegal transfer of population (children) from the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Alekseevna Lvova Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The court said its Pre-Trial Chamber found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of illegal deportation and the crime of illegal transfer of population from the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” referring to Ukrainian children. .