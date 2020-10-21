Highlights: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Rajasthan government will also bring a bill against the recently passed agriculture related laws by the Center and for this a special session of the state assembly will be called soon. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday evening. In this meeting chaired by Chief Minister Gehlot, the effects of three new laws made on the subjects related to the farmers of the Central Government were discussed on the effects on the farmers of the state.

According to the official statement released after the meeting, the Council of Ministers decided in the interest of the farmers of the state that a special session of the Legislative Assembly be convened soon to preserve the interests of the farmers. Gehlot tweeted, “Today the Congress government of Punjab has passed bills against these laws and Rajasthan will do the same soon.”

Mandatory purchase at MSP

According to the statement, the Council of Ministers of State stressed the imperative of procurement of crops at the minimum support price. At the same time, the traders also discussed the restoration of the rights of the civil court for settlement of the farmers in case of dispute in the purchase of crop. The Council of Ministers is of the view that in such cases in Rajasthan, the arrangements for settlement of crop purchase through Mandi Committee or civil court should remain intact.

Black marketing, fear of inflation

The Council of Ministers admitted that the removal of the maximum limit of stock of various agricultural commodities under normal circumstances under the Essential Commodities Act after the implementation of the new agricultural laws cannot be ruled out by increasing black marketing, unauthorized storage and raising prices. It was also discussed in the meeting that the provision of minimum support price in the contract farming act will be in the interest of the farmers of the state.

Praise for dealing with corona

The meeting also discussed the corona virus infection in the state and the management of the state government to deal with it. The Council of Ministers expressed satisfaction that the management of Corona virus in the state has been excellent. The Council of Ministers also decided that the mass movement against the corona virus should be extended for a month from October 31 to November 30.

‘Farmer protest law’

Meanwhile, Gehlot tweeted, ‘The Indian National Congress under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi stands firmly in favor of our Annadata farmers and our party will continue to oppose the anti-farmer laws which the NDA government has enacted. Today, the Congress government of Punjab has passed bills against these laws and Rajasthan will do the same soon. ‘