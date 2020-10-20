Jaipur: After Punjab, now the Congress government of Rajasthan will pass a resolution in the Assembly against the agricultural laws of the Center. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself gave this information by tweeting. He said, “The Congress government of Punjab has passed bills against these laws and Rajasthan will do the same soon.”

Gehlot said, “The Indian National Congress, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, stands firmly in favor of our Annadata farmers and our party will continue to oppose the anti-farmer laws which the NDA government has enacted.”

He said, “The Council of Ministers decided in the interest of the farmers of the state that a special session of the Assembly should be convened soon to preserve their interests.” In the session, the impact of the laws implemented by the Government of India will be discussed and the desired amendment bill should be brought in the interest of the farmers of the state.

In the meeting of the Council of Ministers of State, the effects of three new laws made by the Central Government on the subjects related to farmers, the effects on the farmers of the state were discussed. – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) October 20, 2020

Ashok Gehlot said, “In the meeting of the State Council of Ministers, the effects on the farmers of the state were discussed with the three new laws made by the Central Government on subjects related to farmers.”

Punjab Government Bills provide for punishment and fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy at less than the minimum support price under any agricultural agreement. There is a provision for at least three years of imprisonment.