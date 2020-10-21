Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Rajasthan government will also bring a bill against the recently passed agriculture related laws by the Center and for this a special session of the state assembly will be called soon. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday evening.

In this meeting chaired by Chief Minister Gehlot, the effects of three new laws made by the Central Government on the subjects related to farmers, the effects on the farmers of the state were discussed. According to the official statement released after the meeting, the Council of Ministers decided in the interest of the farmers of the state that a special session of the Legislative Assembly be convened soon to preserve the interests of the farmers.

Gehlot tweeted, “Today the Congress government of Punjab has passed bills against these laws and Rajasthan will do the same soon.” According to the statement, the Council of Ministers emphasized the imperative of procurement of crops at minimum support price gave. At the same time, the traders also discussed the restoration of the rights of the civil court for settlement of the farmers in case of dispute in the purchase of crop.

The Council of Ministers is of the view that in such cases in Rajasthan, the arrangements for settlement of crop purchase through Mandi Committee or civil court should remain intact.

The Council of Ministers admitted that the removal of the maximum limit of stock of various agricultural commodities under normal circumstances under the Essential Commodities Act after the implementation of the new agricultural laws, cannot be ruled out of increasing black marketing, unauthorized storage and prices. It was also discussed in the meeting that the provision of minimum support price in the contract farming act will be in the interest of the farmers of the state.

Bill against the agricultural laws of the Center in Punjab

In the two-day session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh moved the House against three agrarian reform laws recently enacted by the central government. The proposal said that these three laws were anti-farmer. Along with this, Captain Amarinder Singh also introduced three Bills in the Assembly. Arrangements have been made to provide minimum support price to the farmers, that if someone forces the farmers to sell the product at a price less than the MSP, he can be imprisoned for up to three years.

Three Bills introduced by Captain Amarinder Singh, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement Price Assurance and Agriculture The Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020.