The Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) determined that Nahuel Gomes Medina, advisor to Pablo Marçal (PRTB), maintain a minimum distance of 10 meters from marketer Duda Lima, who is part of Ricardo Nunes’ (MDB) campaign, during electoral debates. Outside of these events, the required distance is greater: Medina must remain at least 300 meters from Lima and avoid any location where he is, regardless of who arrived first.

The court also ordered that separate entrances and exits be organized for the two at all campaign events where they may meet, in order to avoid further clashes. The decision comes after Medina attacked Nunes’ marketer with a punch to the face in the debate between the candidates organized by Flow.

Sought through Marçal’s campaign, Medina’s defense had not yet commented on the decision until the publication of this text.

The precautionary measure was granted after Duda Lima’s defense appealed the first instance decision that had denied the initial request for protection because it considered that the episode of aggression was an isolated and punctual act. The Court, however, understood that the attack against the marketer was serious and added to the escalation of violence in the electoral campaign.

“There is a statement in the file that Nahuel Gomes Medina had already tried to attack other people in another debate. However, watching the link brought to the file, it is observed that he approaches a third party who challenges him. In other words, it is not clear who initiates or seeks a physical confrontation. However, it is certain that he assaulted the appellant, with seriousness yet to be verified. Even though the appellant tried to take a cell phone from his hands, according to Nahuel Gomes Medina, an attack of the degree that occurred, which can be seen in the photographs of the face and the stitches that Eduardo Rodrigues de Lima suffered, is not justified”, says the rapporteur of the case, Lauro Mens de Mello, adding that “to this is added the escalation of violence in the electoral campaign, especially in the debates, as is a public and well-known fact, which must be curbed”.

The court’s decision allows Medina to continue participating in the debates so as not to harm Marçal’s campaign. However, to avoid new clashes, the Court gave specific guidelines to event organizers, such as guaranteeing separate entrances and exits for both and reinforcing security at the venue.

“The court’s decision makes it clear to those who distort the truth who is the aggressor and who is the victim. It was a serious and cowardly attack, which the courts have already made clear will not go unpunished. This shows the population that they can trust the judiciary, good people and establish the truth of the facts”, says Duda Lima’s lawyer, Daniel Bialski.