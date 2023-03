How did you feel about the content of this article?

Critics of the project claim that the measure could prevent Georgia from entering the EU and call for the release of all those arrested at the demonstrations | Photo: EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

The Georgian Dream, Georgia’s ruling party, announced the withdrawal of a bill for organizations from other countries to register as foreign agents, after two nights of massive protests in the country’s capital, Tbilisi.

The matter would require organizations that have funds received from abroad as 20% or more of their annual revenue to register as foreign agents. Critics of the project allege that the inspiration would be Russia, where President Vladimir Putin uses legislation on foreign agents to harass and silence dissenting voices.

The opposition, which warned that the law could compromise Georgia’s entry process into the European Union, requested last year, maintained the call for new demonstrations for this Thursday (9) and demands a formal cancellation of the bill.

“We have a very sad experience that the Georgian Dream has lied to the Georgian people several times”, justified Giga Lemonjala, executive secretary of one of the opposition parties. He called for the release of the 142 people arrested during the protests, which saw clashes with security forces.

On Twitter, the European Union delegation in Georgia praised the decision to withdraw the bill. “We encourage all political leaders in Georgia to resume pro-EU reforms, in an inclusive and constructive way,” he said.