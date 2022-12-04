Iran has decided to abolish the morality police after more than two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code, local media announced on Sunday (4).

“The morality police has nothing to do with the judiciary” and has been suppressed, announced Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, on Saturday (3) night, according to the news agency reported on Sunday (4). ISNA.

The attorney general thus responded to a person attending a religious ceremony in the city of Qom, southwest of Tehran, who asked “why was the morality police suppressed?”

The morality police, known as the Gasht-e Ershad [patrulhas de orientação]was created under the regime of ultraconservative President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad [no poder de 2005 a 2013] to “spread the culture of decency and the hijab”, the Muslim female veil.

Its units are made up of men in green uniforms and women in black chador, a garment that covers the entire body except the face. The first patrols began their work in 2006.

The announcement of the abolition of this unit, seen as a gesture towards the protesters, comes after the authorities announced that they were looking into whether the 1983 law on the mandatory headscarf needed changes.

On Saturday, at a conference in Tehran, the Iranian president, the ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi, declared that the country’s Constitution “has solid and immutable values ​​and principles”, but that there are methods of application that can “be changed”.

The Islamic Republic has been engulfed in a wave of protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurd on September 16 after being detained by the morality police.

Since then, women have led the protests, in which they chant slogans against the government, take off and burn their veils.

According to the latest report released by Iranian General Amirali Hajizadeh, of the Revolutionary Guard, more than 300 people have died in the demonstrations since September 16.

According to NGOs, however, that number would be more than double.

Wearing a headscarf became mandatory in Iran in 1983, four years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The law states that both Iranian and foreign women, regardless of their religion, must wear a veil covering their hair and wear loose clothing in public.

Authorities say Amini’s death was due to poor health, but according to her family, she died after being beaten.

In September, Iran’s main reformist party called for the law to be overturned.

Iran’s Islamic People’s Union Party, made up of people close to former reformist president Mohamed Khatami, demanded that authorities prepare “the legal elements that will pave the way for the annulment of the mandatory headscarf law”.

The role of the morality police has changed over the years, but it has always been divisive.

Under moderate President Hassan Rouhani, in power from 2013 to 2021, it was common to see women in tight jeans and colorful veils.

But his successor Raisi in July urged “all state institutions” to strengthen enforcement of the headscarf law.

“The enemies of Iran and Islam want to undermine society’s cultural and religious values ​​by spreading corruption,” he declared at the time.