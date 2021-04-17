Nafter protests against his announcement not to increase the number of refugees for the time being, American President Joe Biden rowed backwards. Biden’s announcement that his predecessor Donald Trump would initially maintain the upper limit of 15,000 refugees per year caused sharp criticism from his own camp and from refugee helpers on Friday. The White House then said the number was provisional.

Biden has given the green light for the settlement of refugees from previously closed regions, the White House said. By May 15, the president wants to set a “final, increased refugee ceiling for the remainder of this tax year”.

“Shockingly Low”

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Menendez, had called the number of 15,000 refugees “shockingly low”. In light of the “largest global refugee crisis in history, with 29.6 million refugees worldwide, resettlement is a crucial tool in protecting those fleeing persecution,” said the MP. In the United States, the reception of refugees is a “proud, bipartisan tradition”.

The refugee organization Lirs had also sharply criticized Biden’s announcement. It is “deeply disappointing that the government has maintained the shameful, record-breaking low intake limit of its predecessor,” said Lirs.

Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had previously announced that the ceiling of 15,000 refugees set by former President Trump would remain in place this year until further notice.

Originally there was talk of 125,000 recordings

The US program to take in particularly vulnerable refugees, who are selected by the UN for resettlement, will have to be “rebuilt” after the Trump years, Sullivan said. There are also problems because of the corona pandemic.

The Biden government recently announced that it would raise the limit to 62,500 refugees this year. At the beginning of February, Biden even announced a future ceiling of 125,000 refugees.

Trump had continuously reduced the number of refugees allowed into the country in the course of resettlement by the United Nations, in his last year in office to the record low of 15,000. Under his predecessor Barack Obama, more than 100,000 refugees were admitted each year. Biden had promised a return to the previous level.