The draw for the Davis Cup was initially postponed to March 3 after the bizarre end of the qualification duel between Belgium and Chile. Like a spokesman for the International Tennis Association ITF of the news agency AFP Confirmed, the results of an investigation that deals with the events of the encounter deals. The draw should have taken place on Thursday.

In the duel against Chile in early February, the Belgian Zizou Berg ran over his pile on the way to the bank after a break Cristian Garín and triggered a controversy. Garín refused to continue playing for Bergs for Bergs at 6: 3, 4: 6, 6: 5, even though an independent doctor decided that he was fit enough. Bergs finally received the game for 7: 5, the game was decided, Belgium won 3-1.

The Chilean Tennis Association FTC had announced on Wednesday on Instagram that he had submitted an official protest at ITF for “serious irregularities”. He called for the “immediate suspension” of the draw provided for on Thursday and asked for a repetition of the encounter – or alternatively a wildcard for the participation of Chile in the final round of the Davis Cup.