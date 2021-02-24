After the accusation that the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli made against the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and his Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, in the face of the complaints for the alleged privatization of vaccination in the City, Documents were taken from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health building.

The prosecutor promoted two complaints received in which he pointed to “the actions carried out within the framework of the vaccination plan developed in private and / or social health establishments in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires”, according to opinion to which Télam agreed.

After receiving the request for instruction presented by the prosecution, federal judge Ariel Lijo ordered a procedure to be carried out at the headquarters of the Buenos Aires Health portfolio for information on how doses of the coronavirus vaccine were distributed that received the district of the City of Buenos Aires.

Sources of the investigation explained that it was not technically a raid, but it went to an order requesting information, a requisition. Documents were taken from the building but not computers.

The operation began minutes before 5 p.m. and it was the Gendarmerie who carried it out. Being a presentation order, all the requested information was provided voluntarily.

“The City complied with the requirements of the Court and the exchange proceeded normally“Buenos Aires government sources told Clarín.

One of the complaints had been presented by the lawyer Natalia Salvo. The complainant pointed out an alleged signing of agreements between the Buenos Aires government and private institutions, “granting privileges to these institutions and their partners above the rest of the population.”

The prosecutor will also seek to establish all the batches of vaccines received in the jurisdiction of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and what was the destination given by the Buenos Aires government.

The second complaint against the authorities of the GCBA was made by the lawyer Yamil Castro Bianchi and refers to the alleged setting up of a parallel vaccination center in CABA carried out by the Civil Association ‘Encuentro Vecinal Sur’ in the neighborhood of Parque Chacabuco -with an address at Picheuta 1517-, where it would be “vaccinating Juntos por el Cambio militants and friends”.

Earlier, at a press conference, Fernan Quirós He denied that there were any irregularities and said that it is an operational matter.

“One of the demands that we ask is that we be able to maintain equity in the supply of the vaccine. Each social work and prepaid gave us the list of people associated with more than 80 years. They have to take charge of vaccinating all of them and we will give the proportion of vaccines according to the amount of vaccines we receive, “explained Quirós.

AFG