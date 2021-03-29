Similar to the experience of the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle, fans of the American pop singer, Britney Spears, demanded that she give an interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which she talks about her private life and her legal battles with her father.

Spears’ fans launched a “#Free_Britney” campaign on social media, convinced that Britney was being detained against her will, and that she was sending coded distress signals through her social media accounts.

An informed source said that Spears had previously thought about telling her story publicly, because she did not like to be told by others, but she hesitated because she hates interviewing.

The source indicated that if Britney Spears took this step, Oprah would be her first choice. But “Britney will have to take certain steps before speaking out.”