The Wagner uprising failed – but the mercenaries have a different view of the mutiny. Not everyone admires Boss Prigozhin anymore.

Moscow – It wasn’t long ago that the Wagner group started with boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Moscow marched on. The uprising lasted less than 24 hours when the troops withdrew again – they did not reach the Russian capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin severely condemned the mercenary boss, but not the Wagner soldiers. Former and active participants in the mercenary group have now commented on the Moscow Times – and represent different views on the putsch attempt.

Patriots: Wagner mercenaries wanted to serve Russia

Vlad, a former Wagner mercenary and now a soldier in the Russian military, accused Prigozhin of turning Russian soldiers against each other – and only to dominate his dispute with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The 29-year-old wanted to remain anonymous and asked Moscow Times to change his name. “I would never have allowed myself to point guns at our own people and in a sense at our own country,” he says. He got involved with the mercenary group to protect “his country” in the Ukraine war “to defend” and not “out of sympathy for Prigozhin”.

Even Roman has the Wagner group joined for patriotic reasons. “My comrades and I fought for the country, not for some brazen idiot and his personal ambitions,” said the 35-year-old. Both soldiers were shocked when Prigozhin ordered an armed uprising against the Defense Ministry. But they also blame those responsible in the government, who should have stopped the conflict earlier.

Wagner uprising: “Half patriot and half traitor”

Among other things, Roman received the black cross, one of Wagner’s military awards, for his service on the Ukrainian front – he advanced to Bachmut, among other places. “If my Iron Cross used to make me a 100% patriot, now I’m half patriot and half traitor,” Roman said of his current situation. “Our comrades killed each other, a huge amount of military assets were destroyed, people are afraid, not to mention the damage to Russia’s reputation at the geopolitical level.”

Admiration for Prigozhin: Mercenaries want changes in the Defense Ministry

But the Wagner mercenaries are divided. “Prigozhin speaks and acts lawfully, he has done a lot for the country, while I don’t think Shoigu has ever done anything useful,” said Malik, a former Wagner mercenary. Some of them blamed the government Russias as corrupt and incompetent. Therefore they would hope for a transformation of the military leadership – as a result of the uprising.

Despite the “too radical” uprising of Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary Mikhail continues to admire him. “I hope that the ‘March for Justice’ acted as a red flag to our government that it recognizes that the time is ripe for change,” the 32-year-old told the newspaper. It is notable that he used Prigozhin’s definition of insurrection. Nothing has changed for him, he will remain part of the Wagner Group. “No matter where we are, the Wagner Group will continue to represent Russia’s interests.”

Shortage of soldiers: Putin offers Wagner mercenaries a change to the Russian military

After the uprising, the Kremlin offered the Wagner fighters involved, as part of an agreement, to switch to the Russian military – or, like Prigozhin, to leave for Belarus. Across from Newsweek George Barros, a Russia analyst at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said: “The fact that these Wagner fighters are being given the chance to return to the fold after participating in a treacherous insurgency, is an indication of how much the Russian Ministry of Defense lacks effective fighting power.” So the Wagner mercenaries are not suffering serious consequences for the time being. (hk)