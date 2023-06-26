The armed rebellion by the leader of the private military group “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin sparked the biggest crisis in Russia in decades, and sent many newsrooms to work around the clock.

The Moscow authorities imposed “combating terrorism” measures, including considering Monday a day off, despite the “Wagner” commander’s retraction of his rebellion on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development presented a series of recommendations, including granting journalists and information technology workers a rest day.

“Saturday was very emotional and tense,” the ministry said in a statement posted on social media. “We recommend giving information technology staff, telecom companies and the media a day off.”

The ministry singled out the employees of companies that work around the clock and workers in the field of media, who are active in areas “in the heart of events,” noting their need for rest.

The statement continued, “Many employees of the Ministry of Digital Development spent the weekend at their workplaces, so we also made this decision for the sake of our employees.”

The Wagner rebellion stunned Russia and the world, and even seasoned political analysts were confused about Prigozhin’s aims.

Prigozhin’s announcement of his sudden withdrawal was met with ridicule in Russia, as his last message on “Telegram”, in which he announced the return of his forces to their bases, received about 400,000 emojis in the form of a “clown”.