In the case of the mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash, the Kremlin around Vladimir Putin continues to deny any guilt.

Moscow – After the boss of Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash, the Kremlin denies any responsibility. Moscow admitted on Wednesday that the accident could not have been an accident – but nothing is known about possible causes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It is obvious that different versions are being considered”, including a “premeditated atrocity”. Peskow added: “Let’s wait for the results of our Russian investigations.”

After the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin: Kremlin rejects guilt – and hands out

It is still unclear who the Kremlin will blame. But there was, according to the US website The Daily Beast, Evidence that Moscow may be trying to blame the West for Prigozhin’s death. Also on X, the former Twitter, a Russian army of trolls stirred up sentiment against them Ukraine and western states in relation to Prigozhin.

Wagner boss Prigozhin and several members of the mercenary army were on a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg on August 23 when the private jet crashed. The incident happened two months ago after Prigozhin instigated a mutiny in Russia. Observers consider the scenario realistic that Russia’s president Wladimir Putin might have exacted revenge.

After Prigozhin’s death: Kremlin watered down enlightenment – and wanted to sow confusion

The launch of the version of history, someone other than Russia The attempt to kill Prigozhin is a classic attempt to confuse public debate about what the truth is, Larry Pfeiffer, a former White House aide and chief of staff to the CIA director, told The Daily Beast. And further towards Russia: “For them it has always been about plausible deniability. They want to be able to cast enough doubt.” This causes chaos and confusion.

John Herbst, former US ambassador to Ukraine, told the site: Although it appears that Putin was the man behind the hit job, he probably doesn’t want to claim full credit for himself in order to protect his reputation at home.

Many Russians have commemorated Prigozhin in recent days and laid flowers at his grave in St. Petersburg. Putin is probably aware that the Wagner boss was popular with many Russians. Herbst believes he doesn’t want to alienate this part of the population by taking responsibility for Prigozhin’s death. His tactic: keep the public in the dark so that attention could be diverted from him.

Kremlin sends message: Don’t mess with Putin

Behind the scenes, the message remains this: Don’t mess with Putin. There is an attempt in Russia to “make it clear to certain circles that you cannot get in Putin’s way. Prigozhin paid the price for it,” said Herbst. It is still unclear whether the Kremlin will eventually present someone responsible.

It could also be to Putin’s advantage never to purportedly enlighten the public about this. “The main thing is that there are all these different ways to cast doubt. When you have several options, it’s easier not to have to react,” says Herbst: “Putin is alive – he even thrives in this world of ambiguity.” (fmü)